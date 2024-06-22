W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,246 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.55.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 131.56%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

