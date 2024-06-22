Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases Shares of 1,518 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.88.

Allstate Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $160.52 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.53 and a 200-day moving average of $159.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

