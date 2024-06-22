Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $997,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.76.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $156.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

