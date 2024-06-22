Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 5,648 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 101.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,570,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,611,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $3,181,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $17,239,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.46 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,817.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

