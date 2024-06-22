Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the third quarter worth $510,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the third quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 12.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,958.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:CABO opened at $368.93 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.94 and a 1 year high of $749.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $380.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.91.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by ($2.67). The business had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Stories

