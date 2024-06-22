Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Decreases Stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,766 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,014,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Banc of California by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,853,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,478 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,997,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,992 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Banc of California by 345.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,291,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BANC stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $522.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is -12.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,677.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BANC shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Banc of California

Banc of California Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.