Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 14,951 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in FOX by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in FOX by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in FOX by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

FOX Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $32.06 on Friday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.83.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

