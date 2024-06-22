Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

