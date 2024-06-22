First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Position Trimmed by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,732 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,102 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 35,620.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

FHB opened at $20.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.98.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.75.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

