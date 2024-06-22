GAMMA Investing LLC Has $181,000 Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $240.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 1.48. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.97 and a 52 week high of $266.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.27.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

