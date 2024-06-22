Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $923,000 in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,378,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,448,000 after acquiring an additional 83,219 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after buying an additional 378,304 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,204,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,257,000 after buying an additional 272,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $94,650,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $92,661,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

NYSE DAR opened at $35.72 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

