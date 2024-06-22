SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $163,000 in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 345,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In related news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $50,827. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $127,101.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

NYSE:MWA opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $19.43.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

About Mueller Water Products

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.