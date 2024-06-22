Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,743 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,743 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 81,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC lifted its position in Forestar Group by 443.0% during the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 74,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 60,968 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Forestar Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Forestar Group by 2,614.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 27,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

Forestar Group stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forestar Group

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley bought 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,991.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Further Reading

