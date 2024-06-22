Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,665 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,157,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,165,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,158 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,821,000 after buying an additional 5,465,824 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,562,000 after buying an additional 95,292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,532,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,268,000 after buying an additional 332,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,326,000 after buying an additional 168,157 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

