Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly Sells 28,125 Shares of Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total value of C$2,004,468.75.

Cameco Trading Down 1.0 %

CCO stock opened at C$70.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of C$38.64 and a 1-year high of C$76.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$70.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.52.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$634.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 9.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.4911413 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.44.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

