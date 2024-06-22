Insider Buying: Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Acquires 39,500 Shares of Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 39,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.82 per share, with a total value of C$743,247.80.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 12,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.85 per share, with a total value of C$235,625.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 12,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.43 per share, with a total value of C$233,184.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 24,800 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.25 per share, with a total value of C$477,357.84.

On Monday, April 29th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 5,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.95 per share, with a total value of C$94,750.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 200 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,800.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 1,900 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,337.97.

On Friday, April 12th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$221,613.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 1,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,990.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,631.57.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 2.3 %

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$18.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$300.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.58. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$14.50 and a 52 week high of C$29.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.94.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

