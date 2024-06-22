Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Johanne Choinière Sells 2,811 Shares

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.04, for a total value of C$343,051.07.

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$124.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89. Dollarama Inc. has a 1-year low of C$84.19 and a 1-year high of C$129.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$120.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$107.78.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.5049541 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOL. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. National Bank Financial raised Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$124.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$125.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOL

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.