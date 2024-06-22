Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Director William Linton Sells 7,058 Shares of Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total transaction of C$242,690.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,087.05.

Empire Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$34.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46. Empire Company Limited has a 12-month low of C$31.45 and a 12-month high of C$40.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75.

Empire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMP.A. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Empire from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.29.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

