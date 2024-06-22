Benjamin Luke Graham Acquires 20,000 Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Stock

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Benjamin Luke Graham purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$175,200.00.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance

MDI opened at C$8.82 on Friday. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$6.81 and a 52-week high of C$10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$721.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

