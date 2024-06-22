Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Director Sells C$118,048.00 in Stock

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.16, for a total transaction of C$118,048.00.

Trisura Group Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE TSU opened at C$41.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 63.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.81. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$29.05 and a 52 week high of C$46.08.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$744.27 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, analysts predict that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.7520161 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.56.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

