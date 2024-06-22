Insider Buying: The Australian Wealth Advisors Group Limited (ASX:WAG) Insider Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

The Australian Wealth Advisors Group Limited (ASX:WAG – Get Free Report) insider Paul Young acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,000.00 ($29,801.32).
The Australian Wealth Advisors Group Stock Performance
About The Australian Wealth Advisors Group
The Australian Wealth Advisors Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the financial planning and funds management businesses in Australia. It provides license and wealth advisory, investment management, and merger and acquisition services, as well as management consulting services for financial advisory businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Australian Wealth Advisors Group
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for The Australian Wealth Advisors Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Australian Wealth Advisors Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.