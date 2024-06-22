Insider Buying: The Australian Wealth Advisors Group Limited (ASX:WAG) Insider Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

The Australian Wealth Advisors Group Limited (ASX:WAG – Get Free Report) insider Paul Young acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,000.00 ($29,801.32).

The Australian Wealth Advisors Group Stock Performance

About The Australian Wealth Advisors Group

The Australian Wealth Advisors Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the financial planning and funds management businesses in Australia. It provides license and wealth advisory, investment management, and merger and acquisition services, as well as management consulting services for financial advisory businesses.

