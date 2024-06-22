Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM) Director Sandy James Macdougall Acquires 69,600 Shares

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report) Director Sandy James Macdougall purchased 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,819.60.

Sandy James Macdougall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Noram Lithium alerts:

On Friday, June 14th, Sandy James Macdougall purchased 25,000 shares of Noram Lithium stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,550.00.

Noram Lithium Price Performance

Shares of NRM stock opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 26.78. The firm has a market cap of C$26.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23. Noram Lithium Corp. has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$0.65.

About Noram Lithium

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Noram Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noram Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.