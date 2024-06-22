BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Senior Officer Sharan Raghubir Sells 1,755 Shares of Stock

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sharan Raghubir sold 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.01, for a total value of C$17,566.50.

Shares of RX opened at C$10.50 on Friday. BioSyent Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.03 and a 12-month high of C$10.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of C$121.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.93.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$7.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 million. BioSyent had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 20.45%. Analysts anticipate that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.5544319 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

