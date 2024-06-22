Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Neil Cathie Purchases 23,285 Shares of Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Neil Cathie bought 23,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.37 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,877.17 ($21,110.71).

Neil Cathie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Neil Cathie 100,000 shares of Coventry Group stock.

Coventry Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About Coventry Group

Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

