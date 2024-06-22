Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Director Don Gray Purchases 41,200 Shares

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) Director Don Gray acquired 41,200 shares of Petrus Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,384.00.

Don Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Don Gray purchased 20,900 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,588.00.

Petrus Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE PRQ opened at C$1.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.32. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32.

Petrus Resources Dividend Announcement

Petrus Resources ( TSE:PRQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). Petrus Resources had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of C$28.04 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post 0.2056632 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Petrus Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Canada cut shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

