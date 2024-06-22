NBC Securities Inc. Has $311,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $182.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.69.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

