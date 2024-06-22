Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,227 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $145.12 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.76 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.39 and a 200 day moving average of $107.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,857,539 shares of company stock valued at $781,118,135 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.