Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 61.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $673,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 72.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,020,000 after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE FICO opened at $1,436.11 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $764.49 and a 52 week high of $1,451.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,293.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,249.83.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

