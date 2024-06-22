482 Shares in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Separately, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $33,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

CPAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

CPAY opened at $267.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.39 and a twelve month high of $319.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

