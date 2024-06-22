GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $88.86 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.74 and a 52 week high of $89.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.64, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 393.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $1,217,009.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,227 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,392. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

