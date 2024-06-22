GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53,265 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6,195.6% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.36.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $300.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $328.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.60 and a 200-day moving average of $281.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

