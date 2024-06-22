iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1,300.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,409,000 after acquiring an additional 322,254 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 485,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,085,000 after acquiring an additional 159,475 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,555,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,665,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,299,000.

ITOT opened at $118.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.89. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $119.57.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

