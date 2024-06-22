Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,250 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ETR

Entergy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $105.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.11. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.