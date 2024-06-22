Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,885 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Post by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 68,790 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Post by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Post by 2,472.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $158,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,225.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,320 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Post Trading Up 1.7 %

POST opened at $103.97 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.46 and a 200-day moving average of $100.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Post Company Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

