IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in IQVIA by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.40.

IQVIA Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $216.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA



IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

