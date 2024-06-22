Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $434,000 Investment in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 669,819 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 40,743 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Gold Fields by 1,916.6% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 305,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 290,543 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,240,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,861,000 after buying an additional 139,205 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gold Fields Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of GFI opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $18.97.
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
