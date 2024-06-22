DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock Position Reduced by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,732 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37,250.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,305.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 144,050 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 81,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $229.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.25. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $234.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

