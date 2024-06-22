Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 780 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in HP were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,019,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883,347 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in HP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $306,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 4,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $286,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,264,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HP by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,535,000 after buying an additional 3,613,742 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.39. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

