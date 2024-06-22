Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GRMN opened at $161.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.72. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $171.64.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

