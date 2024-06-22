Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 921 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $146.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.67 and its 200 day moving average is $126.14.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

