22,114 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Bought by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

