Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 914 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CRH were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CRH by 2,426.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,826,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,484,901,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in CRH by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,614,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH opened at $75.69 on Friday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average is $76.75.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

