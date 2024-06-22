Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,046,000 after buying an additional 475,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,891,000 after acquiring an additional 217,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,199,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,968,000 after acquiring an additional 251,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,578,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.6 %

DFS stock opened at $126.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $131.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

