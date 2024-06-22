Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 450 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,834,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after buying an additional 1,485,937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,572,000 after buying an additional 460,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 586,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,037,000 after buying an additional 447,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $103.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.32. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $107.91.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

