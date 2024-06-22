Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,967 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.28.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.80. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $69.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

