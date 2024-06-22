Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 209 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $139,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,337,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,714,750,000 after purchasing an additional 585,049 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

