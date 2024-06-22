Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 207 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 14.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ACLS opened at $137.68 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $201.00. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.35.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

