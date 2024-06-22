Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Holdings Lifted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES opened at $57.18 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.07.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

