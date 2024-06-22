Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires Shares of 1,615 iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

IWX opened at $75.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.93. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.08 and a 1-year high of $76.65.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

