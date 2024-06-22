Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 62.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Aptiv by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

